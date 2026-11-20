Vice President Sara Duterte’s spokesperson Salvador Paolo A. Panelo Jr. on Friday invoked constitutional protections on free speech and the public’s right to criticize government officials after the Senate impeachment court ordered him to explain his remarks questioning the impartiality of several senator-judges.

Panelo said he would formally respond to the show-cause order within the prescribed period upon receiving it, maintaining that his statements were fair, made in good faith and did not interfere with the administration of justice.

“I welcome the opportunity to demonstrate that my comments were fair, made in good faith, and did not impede, obstruct, or degrade the administration of justice, and are thus constitutionally protected,” he said in a statement dated Nov. 20.

Panelo quoted the 2012 ruling in Garcia Jr. v. Manrique, which held that courts are not beyond public scrutiny and that the power to punish for contempt does not prevent citizens from legitimately criticizing judicial authorities.

He also cited the 8 April 2026 decision in Tolentino v. Heydarian, which stressed the need to protect public discussions on matters of public interest and cautioned courts against using contempt powers to suppress critical speech.

Panelo on Thursday accused several senator-judges of acting like prosecutors and attempting to undermine the credibility of defense witness Rainer Dela Fuente, a former Anti-Money Laundering Council official.

Panelo questioned the conduct of Senators Erwin Tulfo, Risa Hontiveros and Francis Pangilinan during their questioning of Dela Fuente, arguing that challenging the credibility of defense witnesses should be the prosecution’s responsibility.

Senator-Judge Erwin Tulfo raised the issue at the start of Friday’s 45th day of trial, questioning why Panelo, who is not a party to the impeachment proceedings, was publicly commenting on the conduct of the senator-judges.