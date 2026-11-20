PUBLIC school teachers try out newly distributed laptops at Dagupan City National High School in Pangasinan on Monday.

The Department of Education (DepEd) on Friday distributed laptops to 1,441 public school teachers in Antipolo City, pairing the rollout with hands-on training on using technology for classroom instruction.

The teachers, from 62 public schools, received MacBook Neo laptops during an event at the Ynares Center led by Education Secretary Sonny Angara, who also launched the department's GuroXL professional development program.

"Please maximize these tools because there is so much that they can do for you and for your learners," he told the teachers, adding that the devices could help them save time and improve their productivity.

The training is intended to help teachers use the devices beyond basic computer operations, including preparing digital lesson materials, developing assessments and managing classroom instruction.

Teachers underwent guided sessions using the actual laptops assigned to them, covering device setup, responsible technology use and productivity applications.

GuroXL is being implemented through the National Educators Academy of the Philippines, in coordination with DepEd's Information and Communications Technology Service and Bureau of Learning Delivery.

The department said the training would eventually cover the development of digital lesson plans and instructional materials, classroom management and assessment, as well as the integration of technology into teaching.