The lawyer of Vice President Sara Duterte on Friday questioned the evidence behind former police officer Rodulfo Gracioso Jr.’s allegations against her, saying the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has yet to provide copies of the materials he submitted.

Atty. Paul Lawrence Lim said Duterte’s camp requested the NBI on Oct. 5 for copies of all evidence submitted by Gracioso but was told these were still undergoing authentication.

“To date, we have received nothing, implying that there is no credible evidence to support Mr. Gracioso’s story,” Lim said.

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Gracioso had earlier presented photographs and claimed to possess videos documenting alleged cash deliveries to members of the Duterte family. He alleged that he delivered more than P2 billion to Sara Duterte, P1 billion to former president Rodrigo Duterte and P100 million to Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte.

He also submitted supporting materials to the NBI, which has been investigating his claims and verifying the evidence.

Lim accused Gracioso and those allegedly backing him of using press conferences to pursue a “well-funded defamation campaign” against the Vice President.