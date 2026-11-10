Various government agencies are looking into the discovery of some P524-milliom worth of agricultural products inside a warehouse in Valenzuela City, Bulacan on 10 November 2026.

The Bureau of Customs (BOC), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Department of Agriculture (DA), and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) are inspecting the said agricultural commodities. The inspection prompted the BOC–Manila International Container Port (MICP) to issue a Warrant of Seizure and Detention (WSD) on 9 November 2026, after finding out that the physical inventory and the submitted import documents do not align.

Initial investigation revealed that there were no proper documents that were submitted to prove that the legality of the importation of the products, payment of duties and taxes, and having the necessary permits from the DA.

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It was also discovered that around 41,033 sacks of red onions and other products were not matching the numbers in the submitted documents.

The operation started after the BOC–Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) received information from the NBI–National Capital Region on 7 October 2026, regarding the possible storage of agricultural products that does not follow the protocold of the customs regulations. The BOC immediately issued a Letter of Authority (LOA) on 9 October 2026, in line with Sections 222 and 224 of Republic Act No. 10863, or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA), to conduct an inspection and inventory of the warehouse.

During the 100% physical inventory on 17 October 2026, there were 99,289 sacks of red onions worth P372.3 million, 20,886 sacks of beans and legumes worth P103.7 million, and 18,016 boxed of ginger and carrots worth P26 million.

Peanut products, textured vegetable protein, laundry bluing powder, packaging materials, and four forklifts were also found inside the warehouse, increasing the total estimated market value of all the products found in the operation to P524,274,355.

These products were allegedly imported from China, Argentina, Australia, Indonesia, India, Myanmar, and Egypt, based on their markings. But the country of origin of some products including red onions are still undetermined.

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The CIIS-MICP led the operation along with the NBI, PCG, Enforcement and Security Service (ESS), and Formal Entry Division (FED). The BOC also coordinated with the DA and the Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI), who both recommended additional verification for the certificates submitted by the representatives of the warehouse.