Federal Express Corp. (FedEx) has expanded its trans-Pacific network, adding 567,000 kilograms of weekly cargo capacity between Asia Pacific and the United States, including additional connections through its Clark gateway in the Philippines.

The expansion comes ahead of the year-end peak shipping season, as demand grows across semiconductor manufacturing, artificial intelligence infrastructure, advanced industrial production and premium e-commerce.

The new service operates five times a week using Boeing 777 freighters, connecting the FedEx Asia Pacific hub in Guangzhou and its regional facilities in Shanghai and Osaka, as well as Clark, to its global hub in Memphis, Tennessee, through Anchorage, Alaska.

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The expanded network also provides a five-times-weekly connection to Dallas-Fort Worth, offering another gateway to a major US technology and data center market. The service is expected to support shipments of semiconductors, servers and other components used in AI infrastructure.

FedEx cited International Air Transport Association data showing that the Asia-North America air cargo corridor grew 9% year-on-year in July 2026, making it the fastest-growing major air cargo trade lane globally.

Garrick Thompson, managing director of FedEx Philippines, said the additional capacity would give local exporters and manufacturers more shipping options to reach the United States, the country's largest export market.

“For Philippine businesses, success in international markets depends on having the flexibility and reliability to respond quickly to customer demand,” Thompson said.

He added that the Clark expansion would help businesses move goods more efficiently during the busy shipping period and pursue opportunities in overseas markets.

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FedEx Asia Pacific President Salil Chari said the additional flights would strengthen links between regional manufacturing centers and key US markets as supply chains become more interconnected.

“Businesses need reliable access to capacity, speed and global connectivity to serve customers and keep supply chains moving,” Chari said.