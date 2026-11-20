A SOLAR farm in Burgos, Ilocos Norte. Renewable energy was among the 74 realized mergers and acquisitions last year, with a total deal value of $4.6 billion.

The Department of Energy (DOE) is preparing another 25 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy auctions for delivery between 2027 and 2035, expanding investment opportunities as the Philippines works toward increasing the share of clean energy in its power mix.

Speaking at the Pilipinas Conference, Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said the government had already awarded approximately 20.7 GW through four rounds of the Green Energy Auction Program (GEAP), with another 25 GW planned under a 10-year auction pipeline.

“We have done waste-to-energy. We are doing offshore wind for 3,300 megawatts. And that will be the auction will happen in January of 2027,” Garin said.

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The DOE is also preparing additional auctions covering floating solar, solar installations on fishponds, rooftop solar in Mindanao, off-grid power projects for islands and mid-merit solar. Other potential investment areas include biomass, hydropower and pumped-storage facilities.

Garin said the first waste-to-energy auction attracted nine potential winning bidders for 12 projects with a combined capacity of 428 megawatts. Mechanical completion of these projects is targeted for 2028.

The expanded auction program supports the Philippine Energy Plan's target of raising renewable energy's share in the power generation mix to 35% by 2030, 50% by 2040 and more than 50% by 2050.

The country currently has a renewable energy share of 25.2%, according to Garin, who expressed confidence that the 2030 target would be achieved.

Investment activity is also showing growing interest in the sector. From January to September 2026, the Board of Investments approved P942.9 billion in investments, of which P745.1 billion was allocated to renewable energy projects.

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“A cleaner mix must also be dependable,” Garin said, adding that the DOE would conduct a separate auction for around 3,000 MW of natural gas-fired power capacity in December. The plants are intended to provide mid-merit generation that can help balance the grid when renewable output fluctuates.

The government is also pursuing geothermal and other indigenous energy resources through the Philippine Conventional Energy Contracting Program and the Geothermal De-risking Facility.

Garin said the government was working to align power generation, transmission and energy storage with the requirements of industrial developments, including factories, data centers and semiconductor facilities.

She also highlighted the need to improve electricity access in remote communities, noting that 93% of missionary areas still rely on diesel generators, with some receiving only eight to 16 hours of electricity daily.

The DOE is pursuing the National Total Electrification Roadmap and the Microgrid Systems Act to extend reliable power access to these areas.