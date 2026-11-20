Tubig Pilipinas Holdings Inc. has secured an initial P450 million investment from Maharlika Investment Corp. (MIC) to support the expansion of water infrastructure and services in underserved communities across the country.



The two companies signed a convertible note agreement on 20 November 2026, formalizing MIC’s initial investment and granting the state investment firm the option to invest an additional P450 million through a follow-on offering targeted for the first quarter of 2027.



If fully exercised, the additional investment would bring MIC’s total commitment to as much as P900 million. The transaction is targeting an ownership stake of 9.9% in Tubig Pilipinas.



The investment is expected to help accelerate the company’s growth strategy, particularly its efforts to expand access to reliable water services in communities with limited infrastructure.



The agreement marks a significant financing milestone for Tubig Pilipinas as it seeks to strengthen and widen its water infrastructure footprint nationwide.



However, the additional P450 million remains subject to MIC exercising its option through the planned follow-on offering. The initial P450 million investment is the amount formalized under the agreement signed by both parties.