THE 384-hectare TARI Estate in Tarlac, a development partnership between Aboitiz Economic Estates and House of Investments, is an industrial-anchored township complemented by a commercial and residential component. It features a business district designed to accommodate retail shops, restaurants, office spaces, transportation terminals and employee housing solutions for locators.

Aboitiz Economic Estates is nearing completion of the first phase of site development at its 384-hectare TARI Estate in Tarlac City, as manufacturing investments by Coca-Cola Europacific Aboitiz Philippines and Ajinomoto Philippines Corporation move toward operations.

The industrial estate is designed to support manufacturing growth along the Luzon Economic Corridor and generate approximately 60,000 jobs at full development.

Roadworks, drainage systems and water and wastewater infrastructure were advancing, with several concrete road sections already completed. Construction of the estate’s water distribution facility is also progressing, while a Tarlac EnerZone substation is being developed to provide dedicated power distribution to incoming locators. The substation is targeted to begin operations by December 2026.

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“For manufacturers, infrastructure readiness directly affects how quickly an investment can move toward operations. At TARI Estate, we are coordinating the development of roads, utilities, and supporting infrastructure with the requirements of incoming locators. This is the same disciplined approach to industrial development that we have built over three decades at LIMA Estate,” said Rafael Fernandez de Mesa, president and CEO of Aboitiz Economic Estates.

The infrastructure rollout is taking place alongside construction of the anchor locators’ manufacturing facilities. Coca-Cola’s operations are targeted to begin in phases in the third quarter of 2027, while Ajinomoto is scheduled to start operations in April 2028.

Connectivity is also expected to improve with the expansion of the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway Hacienda Luisita Interchange. The Bases Conversion and Development Authority and NLEX Corp. broke ground in August 2026 on the P172.1-million project, which is targeted for completion in the second quarter of 2027.

The expansion will complete key northbound entry and southbound exit connections, improving access between Tarlac and transport corridors serving Clark, Subic, Metro Manila and Northern Luzon.

TARI Estate is about 38 kilometers from New Clark City and 36 kilometers from Clark International Airport, placing it within reach of major transport and investment centers in Central Luzon.