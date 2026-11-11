Nearly 100 volunteers came together to complete 19 murals at Biz Hub in Aboitiz Economic Estates’ LIMA Estate in Batangas, turning shared commercial spaces into community art installations through a two-day initiative.

Called “Paint the Hub: Colors of Community,” the activity brought together employees of companies operating in the estate, residents of The Villages at LIMA Estate, students, local artists and visitors to paint selected areas at The Outlets at LIMA Estate.

The project was organized in partnership with muralist Nini Andrada Sacro through her Paint It Forward campaign, with Jotun Philippines Inc. and Atformhaus Studio as paint sponsors.

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Sacro said the initiative uses art to encourage community participation while supporting charitable causes. Proceeds from the event will benefit Climb Against Cancer Pilipinas, a movement she founded to support cancer patients and underserved communities.

“This collaboration brings together two things close to my heart: art and giving back,” Sacro said. “Through Paint It Forward, we transform ordinary spaces into meaningful works of art while bringing people together for a common cause.”

Aboitiz Economic Estates Vice President and Head of Industrial and Commercial Business Clifford M. Academia said the initiative reflects the role of Biz Hub in creating spaces that serve the needs of people working, living and doing business in the estate.

“As LIMA Estate continues to expand, we recognize the importance of developing commercial spaces and amenities that support the people who work, live, and do business here. Initiatives like Paint the Hub help activate these shared spaces and strengthen Biz Hub at LIMA Estate's role as a commercial and community destination within the estate,” Academia said.

Biz Hub serves as LIMA Estate’s commercial and lifestyle district, with retail, dining, office, hospitality and recreational facilities.