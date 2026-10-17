The new outlet adds a consumer-facing operation to Big E’s growing footprint in the Lipa-Malvar area, where the company recently launched a manufacturing plant.

Lemon Square has opened its 150th store at The Outlets at LIMA Estate in Batangas, strengthening parent company Big E Food Corporation’s presence at the Aboitiz Economic Estates development as it expands its retail and manufacturing operations in Southern Luzon.

Big E’s manufacturing facility covers 118,132 square meters, or about 11.8 hectares, and is expected to generate at least 2,000 jobs once fully operational. The company also plans to support workforce development through technical skills training.

Ernesto Ramos Jr., Big E’s technical director, said the store milestone reflects Lemon Square’s goal of making its products more accessible to Filipino families.

“As communities continue to thrive around LIMA Estate, we want to be part of their everyday lives by making our products more accessible,” Ramos said.

The company’s manufacturing operations in Batangas will complement its existing plant in Bulacan and strengthen production capacity for the local market and the wider region.

Clifford M. Academia, vice president of industrial and commercial business at Aboitiz Economic Estates, said Big E’s presence demonstrates how manufacturing and retail can support each other within an integrated development.

LIMA Estate is home to more than 200 companies and supports approximately 75,000 jobs across electronics, automotive components, precision manufacturing, consumer products and other industries.

The estate has also expanded into offices, retail, hospitality, housing, education and other services to support its industrial workforce and surrounding communities.

The opening was marked by a celebration featuring Caramel, Lemon Square’s newest mascot, as the brand seeks to strengthen its connection with customers and the LIMA community.