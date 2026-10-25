Man who killed nurse in Abra claims he was drunk

BANGUED, Abra — The suspect in the shooting that killed a male nurse and wounded his young daughter claimed he was intoxicated at the time of the attack.

The 28-year-old suspect was arrested on 24 October 2025 in Tayum, Abra. The shooting occurred at around 9 p.m. on 23 October in Barangay Bacsil-Anggad, Bangued.

Mark Kenneth Acedo, 36, worked as a nurse at the Abra Provincial Hospital and performed as a band vocalist. He was driving his family home after an evening walk at the Abra Sports Complex. His wife was in the front passenger seat, while their three daughters, aged 13, 10, and 6, were seated in the back.

Closed-circuit television footage showed two people on a motorcycle stopping near the victims’ vehicle shortly before gunshots rang out. The car then crashed into a parked vehicle. Acedo sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the head, while his 10-year-old daughter, who was seated directly behind him, suffered two gunshot wounds.

Local residents rushed to the scene to help transport the victims to the hospital.

The Bangued Municipal Police Station reported that Acedo’s wife identified the suspect. This led to a joint hot-pursuit operation by local police and the Abra Provincial Mobile Force, resulting in the suspect’s arrest in Poblacion, Tayum.

Officers confiscated a .45-caliber firearm during the operation. Investigators also recovered three bullet casings, a bullet, and a metallic fragment from the crime scene.

Investigators are reviewing the evidence, and a murder charge is expected to be filed against the suspect.