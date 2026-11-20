The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reminded Filipinos seeking jobs in Canada to be cautious and discerning of job offers so as not to fall victim to illegal recruitment and other forms of employment scams, including the charging of recruitment and placement fees.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac stated in DMW Advisory No. 63, Series of 2026 that Filipinos seeking employment in Canada as temporary foreign workers must not be charged recruitment fees or other related costs, in accordance with existing Canadian and Philippine laws and regulations.

The Philippines and Canada reaffirmed this principle through the Joint Declaration of Intent on Labour and Migration Cooperation signed by the DMW and the Department of Citizenship and Immigration of Canada (DCIC) on 2 July 2026 in Vancouver, Canada.

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Under Canadian laws and regulations, the employer is responsible for shouldering the recruitment expenses for foreign workers, including the processing fee for the Labor Market Impact Assessment. It is also the employer's duty to ensure that no one authorized to recruit on their behalf charges or recovers any recruitment fees from foreign workers.

The DMW also strictly prohibits licensed recruitment agencies from charging or collecting placement fees from overseas Filipino workers being deployed to non-placement fee countries, such as Canada.