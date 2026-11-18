House Senior Deputy Speaker Ferdinand Hernandez called for international legislative collaboration on Wednesday to address the "growing threat" of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the uncertainties surrounding its use in development.

Speaking to reporters in a brief interview, Hernandez stressed that member nations of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) must share best practices to effectively manage the evolving technology.

“It’s a growing threat and we need each other’s cooperation to be able to address this...it’s like a fear of the unknown but we need to address this and to be able to more effective we need the help of other countries,” Hernandez said in a brief sit-down interview with reporters.

The lawmaker bared the importance of each participating country to share their best practices, given the fact that there was no concrete answer to the evolving technology.

Hernandez said that while he was not necessarily a person that was particularly privy to technology, he had been hearing and seeing information that AI was becoming a problem for some areas.

Discussions regarding the matter were particularly raised in recent months as the Philippines formally joined the Pax Silica initiative last April.

Various groups have opposed the move, harboring concerns related to the potential effects that the framework could have on indigenous communities.

Faced with such inquiry, Hernandez said that there was not necessarily any discussion yet with regard to the matter as the AIPA Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) had just convened its session on Wednesday.

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The lawmaker would recall that there was an agreement that was reached by state leaders during the recently concluded ASEAN Summit and that AIPA’s role was merely to make whatever occurs in the gathering more effective.

“Well, again, our resolutions on it will be patterned on what transpires in ASEAN to make it more effective. Then if it needs legislation, then we will have to apply it,” he said.

It is worth noting that out of the 11 member states of ASEAN, only Singapore and the Philippines have joined Pax Silica.