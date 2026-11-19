The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that 6,491 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) have been granted parole between July 2022 and 15 October 2026, underscoring the Marcos administration’s sustained commitment to restorative justice, prison decongestion, and giving qualified inmates a second chance at reintegrating into society.

Parole provides for the conditional release of a PDL after they have served the minimum period of their court-imposed sentence.

Released individuals remain under government supervision and must strictly comply with specific conditions set by authorities to ensure public safety and successful community reintegration.

Also read DOJ expands justice summit to address barriers facing vulnerable Filipinos

The Board of Pardons and Parole (BPP), an attached agency of the DOJ, oversees the rigorous screening and evaluation of parole applications.

This process includes comprehensive interviews and thorough reviews of each PDL's physical, mental, and moral background, as well as their institutional conduct records.

In accordance with BPP Resolution No. OT-04-15-2020, the Board also extends special humanitarian consideration to elderly inmates and those suffering from serious illnesses, terminal conditions, or severe disabilities.

Beyond parole, the BPP evaluates and recommends qualified inmates for executive clemency—an exercise of the President’s constitutional power of mercy that encompasses absolute pardon, conditional pardon, and commutation of sentence—with the final decision resting with the Chief Executive.

The milestone in parole grants forms part of a wider, multi-agency correctional reform strategy spearheaded by the administration to address severe overcrowding in national penitentiaries and local jails.

Also read Wetland cleanup draws 228 volunteers, bigger drive eyed

Accelerated Legal Assistance and Releases: Through initiatives such as the DOJ’s Katarungan Caravan and continuous record reviews conducted alongside the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) and the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO), at least 36,842 PDLs who have completed their sentences or qualified for early release have been lawfully discharged and reunited with their families since July 2022.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has repeatedly directed justice and corrections officials to eliminate bureaucratic delays and provide free legal representation so no qualified inmate stays behind bars due to missing paperwork.

Rehabilitation and Reintegration Programs: While in custody, PDLs undergo holistic reformation programs managed by the DOJ, BuCor, and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).

These include moral and spiritual counseling, educational opportunities, livelihood and vocational training, and behavioral therapy to prepare them for productive lives post-release.

Facility Modernization and Security: Alongside decongestion efforts, the government is actively upgrading correctional infrastructure, transferring high-risk offenders to specialized maximum-security facilities to curb illicit activities, and enforcing strict legal reviews to ensure that clemency and parole never compromise public safety.