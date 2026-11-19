The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and Department of Justice (DOJ) have strengthened their partnership to improve the investigation and prosecution of environmental crimes in Northern Mindanao.

The initiative was highlighted during a two-day strategic planning conference and case-building workshop held on 10 and 11 November 2026 in Cagayan de Oro City.

The activity brought together DENR enforcement personnel and government prosecutors to improve evidence gathering, case preparation and coordination in prosecuting violations of environmental laws.

The workshop aimed to equip enforcement officers with the technical and legal skills necessary to prepare comprehensive, evidence-based case folders that meet the requirements for preliminary investigation and trial.

The agencies said stronger coordination would help address weaknesses in case preparation and improve the chances of securing convictions against environmental offenders.

DENR Northern Mindanao Assistant Regional Director for Management Services Vergilino Alima, representing Regional Executive Director Paquito Melicor Jr., emphasized the importance of close coordination between frontline enforcement personnel and prosecutors.

DOJ Regional Prosecutor Merlynn Barola-Uy expressed support for efforts to pursue environmental violators, while DENR Assistant Secretary for Inter-Agency Relations and Land Matters Michelle Angelica Go discussed the Environmental Crimes Prosecution Project and its long-term objectives.

Deputy State Prosecutor Margaret Castillo-Padilla, head of the DOJ Task Force on Environmental Cases, outlined updated prosecution policies and the workshop's objectives.

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Meanwhile, Camiguin Provincial Prosecutor Clyde Saliring discussed DOJ Circular Nos. 20 and 20-B, emphasizing the importance of involving prosecutors early in investigations to strengthen case preparation.

Tangub City Prosecutor Aldrich Uayan also reviewed the elements and evidentiary requirements of environmental offenses under major environmental laws.

These include Presidential Decree 705, or the Revised Forestry Code; Republic Act 9147, or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act; RA 9175, or the Chainsaw Act; and RA 11038, or the Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas System Act.

The DENR and DOJ said the strengthened collaboration would help streamline investigations, improve prosecutorial readiness and hold environmental offenders accountable.