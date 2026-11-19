The Philippines must remain persistent in defending the 2016 arbitral ruling on the South China Sea despite China's continued refusal to recognize the decision, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesperson Rear Adm. Jay Tarriela said.

In a radio interview following the Manila Dialogue on the South China Sea, Tarriela urged Filipinos to continue challenging misinformation and asserting the importance of international law in resolving maritime disputes.

"We should not get tired of speaking out against the lies and the misinformation," Tarriela said.

He described the 12 July 2016 arbitral award as a landmark victory for the Philippines and warned against downplaying its significance.

The ruling rejected the legal basis of China's expansive historic rights claims within its nine-dash line, although Beijing has repeatedly refused to recognize the decision.

Tarriela made the remarks following exchanges with Chinese academics during the Manila Dialogue, which gathered representatives from more than 30 countries, including seven Chinese scholars.

He acknowledged that Chinese participants were expected to defend Beijing's official position but expressed concern that some appeared unwilling to recognize the relevance of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the arbitral ruling.

Despite the disagreements, Tarriela welcomed their participation, saying continued dialogue was essential to maintaining peace and understanding in the region.

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He noted that some Chinese scholars had attended the forum several times since its establishment in 2024.

Tarriela also clarified that the Manila Dialogue was an independent initiative and not part of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit or its official meetings.

WPS situation remains calm

Meanwhile, Tarriela said the situation in the West Philippine Sea remained generally calm despite the continued presence of Chinese Coast Guard, maritime militia and other Chinese vessels within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone.

"There is no tension happening," he said, adding that the Coast Guard had not monitored significant harassment of Filipino vessels recently.

Monitoring foreign vessels and documenting their activities within Philippine waters have become routine PCG operations, he added.

Tarriela also expressed confidence in continued international support for strengthening the country's maritime capabilities.

He cited assistance from the United States, Australia, Japan and France, including plans to provide additional patrol vessels and surveillance aircraft.

France is expected to support the delivery of 40 patrol boats, while Japan is assisting in the acquisition of five additional 97-meter patrol vessels similar to the BRP Teresa Magbanua.

The United States has also provided 27-meter patrol boats, with two King Air aircraft expected to arrive in the coming months.

Tarriela said these assets would strengthen the PCG's ability to monitor maritime activities and protect Philippine interests.