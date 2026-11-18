Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go has filed a bill seeking to expand government-funded legal assistance for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) facing arrest, detention, labor disputes, abuse and other legal difficulties abroad.

The measure, filed on 10 November, seeks to amend Republic Act 8042, or the Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos Act of 1995, and RA 11641, or the Department of Migrant Workers Act, to strengthen legal protection for distressed OFWs.

Under the proposal, government assistance would cover all stages of legal proceedings, from investigation, arrest and detention to trial and appeals.

The bill would also expand the allowable uses of the Legal Assistance Fund administered by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the Agarang Kalinga at Saklolo para sa mga OFWs na Nangangailangan (AKSYON) Fund managed by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

“Marami sa ating mga OFW ang nangingibang-bansa para mabigyan ng magandang buhay ang kanilang pamilya. Kapag sila naman ang napahamak, naabuso, o naharap sa kasong legal sa ibang bansa, dapat handa ang gobyerno na ipagtanggol at tulungan sila. Hindi natin dapat hayaang mag-isa silang humarap sa mga problemang ito,” Go said.

The proposed amendments would explicitly authorize the use of both funds to hire foreign lawyers, file labor and criminal complaints against abusive employers and other offenders, post bail bonds and pay court fees and other litigation expenses.

Go said the expanded coverage would help OFWs and their families who cannot afford legal representation or the costs of pursuing cases overseas.

“Hindi lahat ng ating mga kababayan sa ibang bansa ay may kakayahang kumuha ng abogado o magbayad ng piyansa at iba pang gastusin sa korte. Kaya gusto nating palawakin ang paggamit ng Legal Assistance Fund at AKSYON Fund upang mas mabilis silang matulungan, lalo na kung nakataya ang kanilang kalayaan, karapatan, at kaligtasan,” Go emphasized.

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The measure also seeks to address gaps in government assistance in countries and territories without established Migrant Workers Offices.

Under the bill, the DFA would be required to provide legal and other necessary assistance to OFWs in these locations.

To ensure timely intervention, the proposal includes mechanisms for urgently securing legal representation and releasing funds for workers facing immediate legal difficulties.

It would also require the DFA and DMW to submit reports on fund utilization, with expenditures subject to auditing by the Commission on Audit.

Go emphasized the need for stronger coordination among the DFA, DMW, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and Philippine diplomatic posts to ensure that distressed OFWs receive assistance regardless of their country of employment or the stage of their legal proceedings.

“Malaki ang sakripisyo ng ating mga OFW para sa kanilang pamilya at sa ating bansa. Kapag sila naman ang nangangailangan, dapat maramdaman nila na may gobyernong handang umalalay at ipaglaban ang kanilang kapakanan. Patuloy nating isusulong ang mga hakbang na magbibigay sa kanila ng proteksyon at serbisyong may malasakit,” Go concluded.