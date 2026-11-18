AIPA President and House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy (middle) and Timor-Leste Head of Delegation Maria Fernanda Lay (left) with AIPA Secretary General Dr. Chem Widhya (right) as Timor-Leste was formally admitted as the 11th member of AIPA on Wednesday, 18 November.

The parliamentary body of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) formally admitted the sovereign nation of Timor-Leste as its newest member on Wednesday, 18 November, increasing its roster to 11 countries.

House Deputy Speaker Rep. Ferdinand Hernandez, who serves as the Head of Delegations for the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), confirmed the development to reporters in a brief sit-down interview after the general assembly formally commenced.

Hernandez labeled the development as a “historic milestone” for AIPA, coinciding with the 47th General Assembly of the parliamentary group.

Timor-Leste became an official member of ASEAN last 26 October 2025 at the summit that was conducted in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, over 14 years since it first applied for membership.

The country established its independence in May 2002 after decades of conflict with Indonesia which sought to integrate East Timor as its 27th province.

Delegates from Timor were among the 100 parliamentarians from AIPA’s 11 member states that arrived in the Philippines to participate in the legislative discussions.

Aside from member states, Hernandez said that there were 99 other delegates from 16 parliaments that were observing the event.

During his speech during the opening ceremony of AIPA, the assembly’s President House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy welcomed Timor-Leste with open arms, honoring the tremendous sacrifice of its people.

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“In Filipino homes, when another guest arrives at mealtime, the plates do not get smaller. We simply put more rice in the pot. That is how we welcome Timor-Leste,” Dy stated.

“To our friends Timor-Leste: you have a place at this table, and there is more than enough rice for you,” he added.

Several meetings will be conducted for the assembly to discuss pressing issues and exchange ideas with regards to legislative steps that may be taken to address such concerns.

Aside from the main committees, meetings between the Young Parliamentarians of AIPA (YPA) and the Women Parliamentarians of AIPA (WAIPA) will be conducted between 18 to 20 November.

On the final day, the delegates will be signing a Joint Communiqué, containing resolutions and decisions that the its member countries want to adopt but are non-binding in nature.