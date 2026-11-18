A 60-year-old man is targeted in two successive shootings, with a tricycle driver also wounded while helping transport him to a hospital.

SAN JOSE, Batangas — Two motorcycle-riding gunmen allegedly attacked a 60-year-old motorist twice on Tuesday morning, 17 November 2026, opening fire on his vehicle before intercepting him again while he was being transported to a hospital.

The successive shootings, which occurred in Barangays Anus and Lumil in San Jose, also left a 32-year-old tricycle driver wounded, according to the San Jose Municipal Police Station.

Initial police investigation showed that the first attack occurred at approximately 8:05 a.m. while the primary victim, identified only by the alias “Rod,” was driving a Mitsubishi Xpander in Barangay Anus.

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Two unidentified men riding a motorcycle reportedly approached the vehicle and fired several shots using an unidentified handgun before fleeing.

Following the initial shooting, the injured motorist was being transported to a hospital aboard a tricycle when the same suspects allegedly intercepted them along Barangay Lumil.

Police said the gunmen again opened fire at the original target, with the shots also hitting the tricycle driver, identified only by the alias “Arcel.”

The second victim, a married resident of Barangay Anus, was reportedly assisting in transporting the wounded motorist when he was caught in the renewed attack.

Both victims were rushed to Metro San Jose Hospital for medical treatment.

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The incident was reported to the San Jose police station at approximately 8:45 a.m. by a concerned citizen, prompting responding officers to verify the shootings and conduct an initial investigation.

Authorities subsequently launched a dragnet operation to locate the two unidentified assailants.

Investigators are also retrieving and reviewing available closed-circuit television footage from the areas where the shootings occurred and along possible escape routes.

The San Jose police requested assistance from the Batangas Provincial Forensic Unit for technical investigation and crime scene processing.

Police have yet to establish the motive behind the attacks or determine whether the gunmen had specifically targeted the 60-year-old victim because of a personal dispute or another possible circumstance.

No arrests were confirmed in the initial report.