Motorcycle-riding suspects flee toward Masinag as police launch a manhunt and review CCTV footage along Marcos Highway

ANTIPOLO CITY, Rizal — A 49-year-old construction worker was wounded after two motorcycle-riding gunmen opened fire on him while he was traveling with his son along Marcos Highway in Barangay San Luis, Antipolo City, on Tuesday afternoon, 17 November 2026.

According to the Antipolo Component City Police Station, the shooting occurred at approximately 5:10 p.m. in front of a food establishment along the busy highway.

Initial investigation showed that the victim and his 18-year-old son were riding a motorcycle after leaving a construction project when two unidentified men, also aboard a motorcycle, approached them from behind.

Police said the back rider suddenly drew a firearm of undetermined caliber and fired several shots without warning, hitting the father in the body.

The attack caused the victim's motorcycle to fall onto the pavement, while the assailants immediately escaped toward the Masinag area.

The victim's son, who witnessed the shooting, provided information to investigators about the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Responding police officers learned that personnel of the Barangay Inarawan Rescue Team had already transported the injured man to RPHS Annex 3 Hospital in Sitio Cabading, Barangay Inarawan, for medical treatment.

The incident was reported to the police Tactical Operations Center at approximately 6:20 p.m., prompting investigators and intelligence operatives to proceed to the scene.

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Authorities subsequently launched follow-up operations and requested a dragnet operation to help locate the fleeing suspects.

Investigators are also reviewing footage from closed-circuit television cameras near the shooting site and along possible escape routes toward Masinag.

Police described the suspects as two unidentified men aboard a Yamaha Mio Sporty motorcycle. The driver was reportedly wearing a gray shirt and denim shorts, while the back rider wore a black jacket and shorts.

The case is being investigated as frustrated murder, although the motive behind the shooting has yet to be established.