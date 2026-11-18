PAGASA warns of thunderstorms, strong winds and possible flash floods and landslides in several communities.

PAGASA's Thunderstorm Advisory No. 1, issued at 5:42 a.m. on 18 November 2026, highlights portions of Quezon and Laguna where moderate to heavy rainfall, lightning and strong winds were expected within two hours of issuance.

QUEZON PROVINCE — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) issued a thunderstorm advisory early Wednesday, 18 November 2026, warning residents in several municipalities of Quezon and Laguna of moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and strong winds.

Thunderstorm Advisory No. 1, issued at 5:42 a.m. by PAGASA's Regional Weather Forecasting Center–National Capital Region, identified communities expected to experience adverse weather conditions within two hours of the advisory's issuance.

In Quezon province, the affected areas include Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Calauag, Lopez, Quezon, Alabat, Mauban, Real, Polillo, Burdeos, Panukulan, Patnanungan, Jomalig, Perez, Sampaloc, Lucban, Tayabas, General Nakar, Infanta, Atimonan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Sariaya, Pagbilao, Lucena and Padre Burgos.

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In Laguna, the advisory covers Paete, Lumban, Kalayaan, Cavinti, Luisiana, Liliw, Nagcarlan, Majayjay, Magdalena and Pagsanjan.

The Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) CALABARZON Emergency Operations Center circulated the advisory, urging residents to take precautionary measures against weather-related hazards, particularly flash floods and landslides.

Communities in low-lying and landslide-prone areas were advised to remain vigilant as intense rainfall could trigger sudden flooding and ground instability.