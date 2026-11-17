LOOK: Petron gas station attendants in Quezon City are busy refilling customers' gas tanks amid another round of impending petroleum product price hikes. Based on the forecast, pump prices for gasoline will increase from P0.30 to P0.60 per liter; diesel, from P0.65 to P0.90 per liter; and kerosene, from P0.40 to P0.50 per liter. According to the Department of Energy's Oil Industry Management Bureau, geopolitical factors, particularly the war between Israel and Lebanon, have caused supply uncertainty, raising concerns that the war could spread to other neighboring countries.

The Department of Energy (DOE) has flagged 114 gasoline stations for failing to fully implement the mandated fuel price rollback, with inspection findings involving 97 stations already referred to its legal department for possible action.

DOE Oil Industry Management Bureau Director Rino Abad said the agency inspected 213 gasoline stations from 10 to 13 November following reports that some retailers did not apply the required price reductions.

“Unfortunately, 114 of those were found to have not implemented the mandated adjustment exactly,” Abad said, citing instances where stations reduced prices by only P10 or P12 instead of the required P16.

Also read Metro Manila gas prices seen as low as P60.20

He said the DOE endorsed the inspection findings involving 97 stations to its legal department on 13 November for assessment and appropriate action.

Abad said the agency is examining possible violations under the Oil Deregulation Act and Presidential Decree No. 1865. Depending on the applicable provision, violators could face fines, imprisonment or the suspension or revocation of their permits.

Some gasoline stations reportedly explained that they had purchased fuel at higher prices before the rollback took effect, making it difficult to immediately pass on the full reduction to consumers.

Energy Secretary Sharon Garin acknowledged the complexity of enforcing the adjustment amid the deregulated oil market, but said the DOE would assess the cases while considering the interests of both retailers and consumers.

“It's not an easy fix, but it is because of the deregulation of the oil industry, and we are trying to be very fair to all our stakeholders,” Garin said.

Also read UN chief: Fuel crisis underscores need for renewables

“The last thing we want to do is close down any gas station, because of basic services,” she added, saying the department would provide an update after its legal assessment.