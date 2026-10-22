Pasay to impose partial lockdown, suspend public activities for ASEAN Summit

The Pasay City government will impose a partial lockdown and suspend public activities in areas around the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC), Roxas Boulevard and other potentially affected locations from Oct. 24 to Nov. 20 as part of preparations for the 2026 ASEAN Summit.

“Magpapatupad ng partial lockdown at suspensyon ng mga aktibidad sa ilang lugar sa Lungsod Pasay,” the city government said in an advisory.

The temporary ban will cover fun runs, public activities, events and similar gatherings around the PICC, Roxas Boulevard and other potentially affected areas.

The city government said the measures are based on an Oct. 19 memorandum from the ASEAN Summit National Organizing Council, which identifies traffic management, road rerouting and the regulation of public gatherings as part of preparations for the regional meeting.

The restrictions aim to prevent activities that could disrupt the summit and ensure traffic flow, security and public safety, the advisory said.