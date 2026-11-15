Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go distributed assistance to 71 families displaced by a fire in Barangay 91, Tondo, Manila, on 12 November, reiterating the need to strengthen fire prevention and emergency response measures nationwide.

Go personally visited the affected families, providing financial assistance, grocery packs, water containers, vitamins, snacks, bags, shirts and pickleballs. Selected beneficiaries also received shoes, a mobile phone, a watch and a bicycle.

“Ang trabaho po namin ay legislation, mambabatas. At hindi ko matiis na nakaupo lang sa aking opisina. Kasama po sa trabaho namin ang constituency at representation, kayo po ‘yun," he said.

"Basta kaya po ng aking katawan at panahon, pupuntahan ko kayo,” Go added.

The senator emphasized the importance of protecting lives and preventing fires, reminding residents that material possessions can be replaced but lives cannot.

“Mga kababayan ko, sabi ko nga sa mga nasunugan kanina, ang pera kikitain, ang gamit mabibili, ngunit ang buhay ay hindi mabibili ng pera. A lost life is a lost life forever,” he said.

Go cited Republic Act 11589, or the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act of 2021, which he principally authored and co-sponsored.

The law seeks to strengthen the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) by improving personnel capabilities, modernizing firefighting equipment and upgrading facilities to enhance emergency response nationwide.

Also read Bong Go pushes better pay, benefits for barangay workers

He also highlighted RA 12076, or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which he principally authored and co-sponsored. The law provides for the establishment of permanent, disaster-resilient evacuation centers in cities and municipalities to accommodate families displaced by disasters.

During his visit, Go urged barangay officials to ensure that displaced families continue receiving assistance as they rebuild their homes and livelihoods.

“Sabi ko po, huwag pabayaan ang ating mga kababayan na nasunugan. Dapat mayroon po silang malalapitan. Kami sa gobyerno, dapat bukas po parati ang aming opisina para sa inyong lahat. Walang pinipiling oras po ‘yan,” he said.

The relief operation was coordinated with local officials, including Councilor MC “Bobby Lim” LimYuen, barangay council members and former Rep. Aniceto “John” Bertiz III.

Go also encouraged residents to support small businesses affected by the fire. He purchased bibingka, barbecue and balut from vendors near the evacuation site to demonstrate his support for local livelihoods.

“Tangkilikin natin ang sariling atin. Tulungan po natin ang mga nagtatrabaho nang maayos, naghahanapbuhay nang malinis at marangal,” he said.

The senator assured the displaced families that his office would remain available to assist them throughout their recovery.

“Tandaan natin, minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong na puwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na po natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito,” Go said.