3 nabbed in Cavite drug sting; P102K shabu seized

DRUG BUST IN CAVITE. Police personnel and witnesses conduct an inventory of seized evidence following a buy-bust operation in Barangay Bagtas, Tanza, Cavite, on 7 November 2026. Three suspects were arrested, while approximately P102,000 worth of suspected shabu, a .38-caliber revolver, and ammunition were confiscated, according to the Cavite Police Provincial Office. (Photo courtesy of Cavite PPO)

Three suspected drug personalities were arrested after police seized approximately P102,000 worth of suspected shabu and an unlicensed firearm during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Bagtas, Tanza, Cavite, on Saturday, 7 November.

The Cavite Police Provincial Office identified the suspects only by their aliases “Athan,” “MJ,” and “Naro,” all residents of Barangay Bagtas.

According to police, operatives of the Tanza Municipal Police Station, under the supervision of Police Lieutenant Colonel Chester Noel Borlongan, conducted the operation at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Authorities confiscated five heat-sealed plastic sachets containing approximately 15 grams of suspected shabu, with an estimated standard drug price of P102,000.

Police also recovered a P500 bill used as buy-bust money, a .38-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver, and two live rounds of ammunition.

The suspects face charges under Sections 5, 11, and 26 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, depending on their alleged participation in the illegal drug activity.

One suspect will also face charges under Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Police said the inventory of confiscated evidence was conducted at the arrest site in the presence of the suspects, a media representative, and an elected barangay official.

The three suspects remain in police custody pending inquest proceedings.

Cavite Police Provincial Director Colonel Ariel Red said authorities would sustain intelligence-driven operations against illegal drugs and loose firearms while ensuring respect for human rights and due process.