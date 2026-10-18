Barangay tanod slain in Bacoor; three suspects arrested

A barangay tanod was fatally stabbed after responding to a commotion along Coastal Road in Barangay Talaba 3, Bacoor City, Cavite, shortly after midnight on 17 October, police reported.

Three suspects were arrested following the incident, according to the Bacoor Component City Police Station.

Initial investigation showed that the suspects had gone to the area to attend a birthday party when a misunderstanding allegedly triggered a commotion.

The tanod, identified in the report only as “Noel,” learned of the disturbance through radio communication and reached the scene ahead of other responding personnel.

One of the suspects allegedly stabbed him in the chest with a kitchen knife before attempting to flee with his companions.

Responding patrol and Special Weapons and Tactics personnel pursued and apprehended the three suspects.

The victim was taken to Las Piñas District Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.