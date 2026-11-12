Villar City to require vehicle stickers for private road access starting 16 November

Motorists using the estate's private road must register their vehicles and secure official access stickers under the new policy.

A public notice bearing the Villar City name announces the mandatory vehicle registration and official sticker requirement for motorists accessing a private road beginning 16 November 2026. The advisory provides separate registration QR codes for HOA and non-HOA applicants.

Motorists using a private road within Villar City will be required to register their vehicles and obtain official estate stickers beginning 16 November 2026, according to a public notice bearing the name of Villar City Estate Management.

The advisory states that access to the private road is subject to the estate's rules, regulations and security policies.

Under the announced requirement, vehicle owners must complete the registration process and secure an official Villar City Estate sticker to facilitate smooth and convenient access and avoid potential inconvenience.

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The notice provides separate quick-response (QR) codes for applicants belonging to homeowners' associations (HOAs) and those classified as non-HOA members.

According to the advisory, the measure is intended to enhance safety, security and convenience for motorists and other individuals within Villar City Estate.

However, the notice does not specify the cost of the vehicle stickers, the exact road sections covered by the requirement, or whether vehicles without stickers will still be permitted to enter under alternative arrangements.