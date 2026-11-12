Binance will bring together policymakers, financial executives and blockchain industry leaders at Binance Blockchain Week 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand, on 28 and 29 November, highlighting the growing convergence of traditional finance and digital assets.

The two-day conference, themed "Evolve," will take place at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center and focus on cryptocurrency regulation, artificial intelligence, digital payments and the tokenization of financial assets.

Among the announced speakers are Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, Maelstrom Chief Investment Officer Arthur Hayes, BlackRock's Asia-Pacific Head of Digital Assets Dan Maley and Franklin Templeton's Roger Bayston.

Representatives from Visa, Tether, Mirae Asset Securities, Ondo Finance and other financial technology companies are also expected to participate.

Government representatives include Kazakhstan's Vice Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Gizzat Baitursynov and Bhutan's Gelephu Mindfulness City's Head of Crypto and Fintech Growth Shaun Tan.

Binance co-CEO Richard Teng said emerging markets are playing an increasingly important role in shaping financial regulations and digital infrastructure.

"Regulatory innovation is no longer confined to traditional financial centers. Increasingly, emerging jurisdictions are shaping the future of digital finance. The regulatory frameworks and financial infrastructure countries build today will determine where capital flows, where companies choose to grow, and which markets lead tomorrow. We're grateful to convene this critical dialogue in Bangkok," Teng said.

The conference will also examine how blockchain technology is being integrated into banking, investment management and payment systems, particularly through tokenized assets and blockchain-based financial transactions.

Also read mWell upgrades health app with AI, patient care tools

Binance co-CEO and co-founder Yi He said the company aims to improve financial accessibility while strengthening consumer protection.

"As traditional finance and digital assets converge, our focus remains constant: improving access, strengthening user protections, and delivering seamless experiences," Yi He said.

Other participants include executives from BNB Chain, PayPay, Alpaca, Nansen, CoinDesk, Kaiko and DeFiLlama.

Binance said the event is expected to attract thousands of institutional investors, developers, regulators and financial technology professionals.

Previous editions of Binance Blockchain Week have been held in Singapore, Istanbul, Paris and Dubai.