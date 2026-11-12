PEZA digitizes ecozone transactions through unified portal

The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) is streamlining business registration, permits and logistics transactions through its One Portal System (PTOPS), aimed at reducing bureaucratic delays and improving services for investors and economic zone operators.

The digital platform consolidates several administrative processes into a single system, allowing PEZA-registered enterprises, service providers and ecozone developers to manage transactions online.

The initiative forms part of the agency's efforts to support the government's Ease of Doing Business agenda and improve the Philippines' competitiveness in attracting foreign and local investments.

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PEZA Deputy Director Vivian Santos said the system seeks to simplify procedures that previously required separate transactions and manual processing.

“At its core, this platform is designed to unify essential processes like key business registration, permitting, and logistics services into one digital platform.”

“To achieve global competitiveness, businesses need to be able to maximize their opportunities here in the country by improving cross-border trade convenience and efficiency,” Santos explained.

PTOPS integrates three major components: the Business Enterprise Registration Management System (BERMS), Permits Management System (PMS) and Logistics Management System (LMS).

BERMS centralizes corporate registration records, while PMS facilitates the processing of operational permits and clearances.

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LMS monitors the movement of imported, exported and locally sourced goods, providing a centralized platform for logistics transactions.

PEZA said integrating these services would help reduce administrative bottlenecks, improve transparency and make regulatory compliance more accessible to registered enterprises.

The initiative also supports the government's broader digitalization efforts, including trade facilitation and investment promotion.

PEZA Director General Tereso “Theo” Panga said the platform is part of the agency's efforts to strengthen the country's position as an investment destination in Southeast Asia.

“Since its establishment, PEZA has remained committed to strengthening the Philippines’ economic position in the ASEAN region and attracting future investments. Through the development of PTOPS, we are taking another step toward streamlining and digitalizing our services and transactions through a centralized online platform,” Panga said.

“By simplifying bureaucratic processes, PEZA aims to make business transactions more efficient, transparent, and accessible, creating a more conducive environment for investors and supporting the country’s economic growth,” he added.

The agency said the platform aligns with the Department of Finance's commitments to digitalization and trade facilitation, as well as the Marcos administration's push to expand the digital economy.