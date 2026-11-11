Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, is a Chinese businesswoman whose reported relationship with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has come under scrutiny amid allegations of espionage and possible violations of U.S. semiconductor export controls.

Huang, reportedly in her early 40s, previously held senior positions in finance and technology before becoming involved with Singapore-based cloud-computing company Megaspeed International, a major customer of Nvidia's artificial intelligence chips.

According to corporate records reviewed by researchers, she became Megaspeed's controlling shareholder in March 2023. She also held executive positions associated with the company's regional operations.

Before entering the technology industry, Huang reportedly worked in Chinese media and finance. An online professional profile listed previous employment with Chinese broadcasters CCTV and Hunan TV and financial institutions, although those claims have not been independently verified.

A business card examined by Reuters identified her as a partner and general manager at Shanghai-based private equity firm Hexi.

Megaspeed subsequently attracted scrutiny from U.S. authorities over suspicions that it helped Chinese companies obtain advanced Nvidia processors despite American export restrictions.

The company has disputed allegations of illegal chip transfers.

Huang's relationship with Nvidia's chief executive drew further attention after U.S. officials reportedly concluded that she had been recruited to gather intelligence for Beijing. The allegation has not been independently established, and China has denied it.

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Photographs and video footage placed Alice Huang and Jensen Huang together at industry gatherings in Taipei in 2024 and 2025.

On 8 November, Jensen Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife in a message to Nvidia employees, although he did not identify the person involved.

Nvidia subsequently announced an independent investigation into reports that its chief executive had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.

The company said its board had no reason to believe that U.S. national security information or Nvidia trade secrets had been compromised.