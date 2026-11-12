Bridging healthcare through technology. mWell chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan discusses the company's push to connect patients, doctors and healthcare institutions through an integrated digital platform during mWell NEXT in Manila on Nov. 11. The platform features AI-assisted medical documentation, digital health monitoring and patient care management tools.

Keeping track of prescriptions, medical records and follow-up appointments can be a challenge for patients. Doctors, meanwhile, often spend hours documenting consultations and managing paperwork on top of attending to patients.

mWell wants to ease both burdens by bringing healthcare services, patient records and medical management tools into one digital platform, with artificial intelligence (AI) taking on some of the work.

The healthcare arm of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) unveiled its integrated digital health ecosystem at mWell NEXT in Manila on 11 November connecting patients, healthcare professionals, clinics and hospitals through a single network.

“Too much of Philippine healthcare still runs on paper, human memory, and the patience of patients and their families,” said Dr. Raymond Sarmiento, mWell chief operating officer.

“We built these digital solutions and powered them with AI to help carry that load instead, making healthcare more efficient for both providers and patients,” he added.

Among the new tools is the AI Doctor Assistant, which can transcribe medical consultations and generate draft clinical notes using the Subjective, Objective, Assessment and Plan (SOAP) format. Physicians must still review and approve the generated notes.

For patients, HealthPal serves as a digital health companion within the mWell app, allowing users to organize medical records, monitor symptoms, track medications, record vital signs and share health reports with doctors and caregivers.

It also offers features for people managing chronic illnesses, cancer patients and senior citizens who need continuing care.

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Its cancer care module guides patients through screening, diagnosis, treatment and surveillance, while helping them manage appointments, treatment schedules and progress. mWell said the feature is the first of its kind in a Philippine health application to receive an endorsement from the Philippine Cancer Society.

The platform also extends to doctors through mWellMD, an electronic medical records system designed to streamline appointment scheduling, clinical documentation, billing and prescriptions.

For clinics and hospitals, mWell HealthSuite provides digital systems for administrative operations, billing, pharmacy, laboratory and claims management. Its Hospital Information System centralizes patient records and connects clinical and administrative functions, while patient engagement tools support appointment booking and communication.

The expanded ecosystem builds on mWell's existing mobile services, which since 2020 have included teleconsultations, diagnostics, pharmacy services, mental health support, fitness and nutrition.

The app also integrates with wearable devices such as the mWell Watch and mWell Ring, which track health data and generate wellness insights through the mWellness Score and Mind Health Score. Users can also access self-guided wellness resources.

MPIC chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan said the initiative seeks to address gaps in healthcare coordination by connecting services that have traditionally operated separately.

“Our healthcare system remains fragmented, and the challenge before us is how to bring its different parts together to better serve our people,” Pangilinan said.