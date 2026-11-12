Sun Life of Canada (Philippines) Inc. has received its eighth consecutive Golden Arrow Award for corporate governance excellence, based on the 2025 ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS).

The recognition highlights the insurance company's adherence to corporate governance standards, including transparency, accountability, risk management and responsible business practices.

The award was presented during the Golden Arrow Awards 2026 at Makati Shangri-La, attended by Sun Life Philippines Country Head and CEO JJ Moreno and General Counsel Paolo Macapagal.

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“Receiving the Golden Arrow Award for the eighth consecutive year is an affirmation of the standards we have consistently upheld. More than the recognition itself, what matters is what good governance enables us to do for our Clients and stakeholders: make responsible decisions, safeguard their interests, and earn their trust every day,” Moreno said.

The ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard evaluates companies based on established principles and practices, including shareholder rights, transparency, board responsibilities and corporate accountability.

Moreno emphasized that maintaining strong governance standards is essential for protecting customers' financial interests and sustaining confidence in the company.

“Our Clients entrust us with some of their most important financial goals. That responsibility calls for transparency, accountability, and integrity in how we run our business. Strong corporate governance helps us honor that trust and remain a partner our Clients can count on for the long term,” he added.

Sun Life said the recognition reinforces its commitment to responsible financial management and continuous improvement in corporate governance.