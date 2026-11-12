Thirty women comprise the second batch of Elevate AIDA trainees in Del Carmen, Surigao del Norte

Aboitiz Foundation is expanding its digital skills training program in Siargao, helping residents pursue employment opportunities in technology and online services as the island seeks to diversify its economy beyond tourism.

In partnership with Connected Women and the Del Carmen local government in Surigao del Norte, the foundation welcomed 30 women into the second batch of its Elevate AIDA program, following the graduation of 20 participants earlier this year.

Another 28 participants from different Siargao municipalities recently completed the AIDA Plus program at Surigao del Norte State University's Del Carmen Campus.

Elevate AIDA provides women with digital literacy and artificial intelligence (AI) data annotation skills, while AIDA Plus offers specialized training in virtual assistance, cloud accounting and data analytics.

Del Carmen Mayor Alfredo Coro II said developing technology-related industries could create employment opportunities without placing additional pressure on the island's natural resources.

“As a protected landscape and seascape, we need industries that can generate jobs without putting more pressure on the environment. Technology and creative industries complement our strengths in tourism, fishing and agriculture while connecting our people to opportunities beyond the island,” he said.

Nationwide, Aboitiz Foundation said more than 5,000 participants have graduated from its AIDA programs, with over 1,300 securing employment.

The foundation aims to equip 300,000 Filipinos with skills for technology-enabled careers.

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"Our goal is to work with local governments and industry partners to develop talent that responds to evolving market needs while supporting the economic aspirations of the communities we serve,” Aboitiz Foundation President Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar said.

Among the program's beneficiaries is Niedes Clerigo, an employee of Surigao del Norte State University who secured paid work on a LiDAR data annotation project after completing Elevate AIDA.

The additional income has helped her balance employment and graduate studies.

"Elevate AIDA equipped me with practical digital skills and gave me the opportunity to apply what I learned through actual project work," Clerigo said.