(From left) REELIST8 Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Borj de Borja and REELIST8 Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Marianne Dela Cruz.

For Filipinos looking to buy a home or invest in real estate, concerns over legitimate ownership, property titles and possible disputes involving informal settlers can make the process daunting.

A new technology-driven platform by REELIST8 aims to make property investments more accessible by providing Filipinos with access to verified real estate assets through transparent auctions.

The financial technology company demonstrated its platform during the Philippine Startup Week 2026 event, titled “REELIST8 Auctions 101: Unlocking ASEAN Prosperity 2026,” held at Accelera Legazpi in Makati City on Wednesday, 11 November.

Led by chief executive officer Marianne Dela Cruz, the event featured a live auction showcasing how the platform facilitates property transactions and cross-border bidding.

REELIST8 said its platform seeks to address long-standing challenges in real estate transactions, including complicated documentation, multiple intermediaries and compliance procedures.

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The company also introduced its artificial intelligence-powered auction platform, electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) and audit tools, which are designed to streamline transactions and provide investors with a more accessible way to participate in property auctions.

As part of its expansion, REELIST8 announced an upcoming auction partnership with Maybank Philippines Inc. on 26 November, featuring 26 investment-ready foreclosed properties across Metro Manila and the Greater Manila area.

The properties will have a combined estimated value of more than P500 million and will be offered at discounted rates of up to 30%, according to the company.