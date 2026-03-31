Bangkok set to stage first-ever Eurovision Song Contest Asia 2026

Bangkok is about to host its biggest stage yet. On 14 November 2026, the Thai capital will welcome the first-ever Eurovision Song Contest Asia—a glitzy, high-stakes collision of pop, performance, and national pride, now reimagined for a region that thrives on spectacle.
Timed with Eurovision’s 70th year, the expansion into Asia feels less like an experiment and more like an inevitability.
“As we mark the 70th anniversary of the Eurovision Song Contest, it feels especially meaningful to open this next chapter with Asia, a region rich in culture, creativity and talent,” said Martin Green, the contest’s director. “Eurovision Song Contest Asia will be shaped by the artists, broadcasters and audiences who make it their own, continuing our shared journey of being United by Music.”
The lineup already reads like a regional roll call: Thailand, South Korea, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia, Laos, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan. More countries are expected to join, each bringing their own sound, staging, and storytelling to a format built on boldness.
But this isn’t just about what happens onstage. A new platform, ZOOP, launches in April, designed to pull viewers into the action — less passive audience, more active participant. Think fan-driven buzz, digital communities, and a front-row seat that extends far beyond the arena.
Bangkok, with its signature blend of tradition and modern excess, feels like the right kind of chaos for it all. “It is a place where tradition and innovation do not compete. They collaborate. That is the spirit of Eurovision,” said Chuwit Sirivajjakul of the Tourism Authority of Thailand.