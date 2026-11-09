LG Philippines showcases its upcoming 2027 home appliance lineup during its first Home Solutions Dealer Summit at Solaire North on 4 November 2026.

LG Philippines offers a glimpse of smarter, more convenient living with 2027 home appliance lineup

From making laundry days less of a chore to bringing greater convenience to food storage and meal preparation, LG Philippines is looking to make everyday household routines easier with its upcoming home appliance lineup.

Louisse Kalingag for DAILY TRIBUNE

The company offered a preview of these innovations during its first Home Solutions Dealer Summit on 4 November 2026, at Solaire North, bringing together dealer partners and members of the media for an up-close look at products expected to hit stores in 2027.

The showcase featured new washing machines, refrigerators, and cooking appliances equipped with technologies designed to improve everyday living.

LG showcases its 25/20kg WashTower All-In-One Stacked Washer Dryer, which combines a washer and dryer in a single stacked unit, alongside its AI Wash-equipped front-load and top-load washing machines and 10kg Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer with AI Dry technology. Louisse Kalingag for DAILY TRIBUNE

Among the highlights were the 25/20kg WashTower™ All-In-One Stacked Washer Dryer, front-load and top-load washing machines with AI Wash technology, and the 10kg Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer with AI Dry.

For the kitchen, LG presented its 20.5 cu. ft. Fit & Max French Door Refrigerator with Drawer and Craft Ice Maker, new side-by-side refrigerator models, and the NeoChef™ Smart Inverter Convection Oven.

New side-by-side refrigerator models. One of the features of the refrigirators is the Automatic Ice Maker. Louisse Kalingag for DAILY TRIBUNE

The lineup highlighted features aimed at making household tasks more convenient, from intelligent laundry care to enhanced food storage and versatile cooking.

Beyond the product showcase, attendees explored dedicated laundry, refrigeration, and cooking zones through guided tours led by LG product specialists.

LG also unveiled the NeoChef Smart Inverter Convection Oven, its latest addition to its cooking appliance lineup. Louisse Kalingag for DAILY TRIBUNE

An interactive mixology activity also demonstrated the convenience of the company's Auto Ice Maker technology, showing how its refrigerator features can complement everyday entertaining at home.

Mixology class held in Quezon Club, Solaire North, Quezon City. Louisse Kalingag for DAILY TRIBUNE

Changhee Doh, Home Solutions Product Director, said the summit aimed to give dealer partners a better understanding of the company's upcoming products and help bring its innovations closer to Filipino households.