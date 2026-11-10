Kabataan Partylist Rep. Renee Co asserted that United States President Donald Trump was not “welcome” in the Philippines ahead of his scheduled participation in the 2026 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit set to begin on 15 November.

The lawmaker said that the country had no room for someone she maintained was the reason behind thousands of people were being killed overseas and the continued rising cost of fuel in the market.

“Americans in the US are already sick of [Trump], yet we still insist him to come here? This administration has no reason to accept the number one imperialist that has caused our country to struggle,” Co expressed.

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“Because of Trump, more and more Filipinos are struggling due to the burden that he has placed on everyone,” she added.

Co further challenged the administration of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. over the funding that was allocated to prop up the country for the visit of Trump and other world leaders.

She argued that the funding could have been better off utilized for the educational sector, an area where she has repeatedly insisted was lacking proper funding for both students and teachers.

“Rather than focusing on learning, students are being forced to find ways to provide for themselves on a daily basis,” she said.

Ahead of Trump’s arrival this coming Sunday, Co said that youth organizations would be staging protests to push the US leader into leaving the country.