Vice President Sara Duterte’s defense team has yet to say whether it will present her or the person who prepared her statement of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALN) as witnesses in her impeachment trial.

Lead defense counsel Sheila Sison told the Senate impeachment court on Tuesday that the defense would inform the tribunal at the proper time if Duterte decided to testify.

“With due respect, our answer at this point is that we will inform the court at the proper time should the respondent herself decide to testify in this impeachment case,” Sison said.

Sison also declined to identify who prepared Duterte’s SALN, saying the matter should be addressed through the presentation of evidence.

The exchange followed questions from Sen. Raffy Tulfo, who said testimony from the SALN preparer could help explain discrepancies between Duterte’s declarations and financial, corporate and property records.

She said the defense had listed witnesses who could clarify questions involving Duterte’s alleged business interests, including GenCorp Industries Inc.

Tulfo, however, pressed the defense to let Duterte take the witness stand and explain the allegations herself.

“Why don't you give the VP the opportunity to witness this? From the horse's mouth, it's clear,” he said.

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Discrepancies in SALN, property records

Senator-judge Raffy Tulfo questioned Vice President Sara Duterte’s asset declarations against corporate and property records on Tuesday, saying the person who prepared her statement of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALN) should explain the alleged discrepancies.

“Sa SALN niya sinabi niya na siya ay kasama sa GenCorp. Pero when you check sa SEC, when we check their SEC, that's precisely also the reason why we will present,” Tulfo said.

He also raised information he said he obtained from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) indicating that there were four properties in Matina, Davao City, rather than the two discussed during the proceedings.

Tulfo said the SALN preparer could explain why certain assets and business interests were included or omitted and whether Duterte had been advised about possible conflicts of interest.

Defense counsel Shiela Sison said the defense had learned of the NBI information for the first time during the hearing, adding that the prosecution had not presented it as evidence.

“That is, with due respect, Your Honor, would be something that we deem as a mere claim,” Sison said.