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Savoy Hotel Manila unveils recycled-wood Christmas trees for Pangarap Foundation

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Savoy Hotel Manila unveils recycled-wood Christmas trees for Pangarap Foundation
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Savoy Hotel Manila has launched its holiday display featuring Christmas trees built from recycled pine wood and decorated with hand-painted Filipino ornaments, with proceeds directly benefiting the Pangarap Foundation.

The holiday display, crafted through the collaborative efforts of the hotel's engineering and housekeeping associates, highlights sustainable materials and local craftsmanship. The engineering team constructed the framework from recycled pine wood, while housekeeping associates designed the festive centerpiece.

Complementing the display are handmade wooden ornaments individually painted by hotel staff. Featuring traditional Filipino symbols such as the parol, the Nativity scene, and local culinary favorites, the ornaments are available to guests for P100 each.

All proceeds from the sales will be channeled to the Pangarap Foundation to support its child development programs and community initiatives. The display is currently open for public viewing at the hotel.

Each wooden Christmas ornament is individually hand-painted by Savoy Hotel Manila Associates, featuring Filipino-inspired Christmas themes that celebrate local traditions, creativity, and the joy of the season.

Adding a meaningful Filipino touch to this year’s sustainable Christmas display are wooden ornaments inspired by beloved Filipino Christmas traditions and symbols. Individually painted by Associates from different departments, each ornament reflects the creativity and shared Christmas spirit of the Savoy Hotel Manila family.

Associates from Savoy Hotel Manila’s Engineering and Housekeeping Teams joined hands to create the hotel’s sustainable Christmas trees using recycled pine wood and colorful Filipino handicrafts—a celebration of collaboration, resourcefulness, and the Filipino spirit of bayanihan.

Crafted from recycled pine wood and adorned with colorful Filipino handicrafts, Savoy Hotel Manila’s Christmas trees bring together sustainability, creativity, and the festive spirit of the season. The trees were skillfully built by the Engineering Team and thoughtfully designed by the creative Housekeeping Associates.

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