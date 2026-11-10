Savoy Hotel Manila unveils recycled-wood Christmas trees for Pangarap Foundation

Savoy Hotel Manila has launched its holiday display featuring Christmas trees built from recycled pine wood and decorated with hand-painted Filipino ornaments, with proceeds directly benefiting the Pangarap Foundation.

The holiday display, crafted through the collaborative efforts of the hotel's engineering and housekeeping associates, highlights sustainable materials and local craftsmanship. The engineering team constructed the framework from recycled pine wood, while housekeeping associates designed the festive centerpiece.

Complementing the display are handmade wooden ornaments individually painted by hotel staff. Featuring traditional Filipino symbols such as the parol, the Nativity scene, and local culinary favorites, the ornaments are available to guests for P100 each.

All proceeds from the sales will be channeled to the Pangarap Foundation to support its child development programs and community initiatives. The display is currently open for public viewing at the hotel.