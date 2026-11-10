Bong Go extends aid to fire-hit families in Pasay City, renews push for disaster preparedness

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go visited displaced residents in Barangay 190 on Monday, 9 November, to deliver additional relief assistance and reaffirm his commitment to supporting communities recovering from fire incidents.

During the distribution held at the Barangay 190 Covered Court, Go and his Malasakit Team provided grocery packs, vitamins, snacks, clothing, and sports equipment to 29 affected families. Selected beneficiaries also received shoes, watches, and mobile phones, alongside local government support aimed at helping residents rebuild their homes.

Reassuring the residents, Go expressed his solidarity with those struggling to recover from the disaster, stating, "Parati ko pong pinagdadasal na sana makabalik tayo sa normal na buhay." He also thanked local officials, including Barangay 190 Captain Gringo Pichay, for facilitating the relief efforts.

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Aside from distributing aid, Go took the opportunity to advocate for long-term disaster resilience. He highlighted his legislative measures, including Republic Act No. 11589 (Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act) for improved firefighting equipment and manpower, and Republic Act No. 12076 (Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act), which mandates the establishment of permanent evacuation centers across all cities and municipalities nationwide.

Addressing broader national concerns, Go briefly touched upon ongoing political developments in the Senate, expressing hope for a swift resolution so that public service remains the primary focus.