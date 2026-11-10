Davao accountant's former firm audited 3 Duterte-linked companies

A Davao City accountant who took the witness stand for Vice President Sara Duterte's defense in her impeachment trial was a partner in an accounting firm that audited three companies linked to the Duterte family, with her business affiliation overlapping with her work for the local government.

Vingelin Bajan confirmed Tuesday that she joined Ampil, Elis, Shudadano and Co. when it was registered in 2003, contributing P1,000 in capital to the partnership.

The firm later served as external auditor of GenCorp Industries Inc., Metro City Chow Foods Corp. and Great Jolly Times Food Corp., businesses whose connections to the Duterte family have become part of the impeachment proceedings' scrutiny of the vice president's wealth and financial interests.

Bajan's partnership lasted until 2015, according to documents presented during cross-examination. Her involvement in the firm overlapped with her work for the Davao City government, where she was engaged under a job-order arrangement from 2001 to 2004.

She argued that her job-order status did not establish an employer-employee relationship with the city government.

The prosecution also sought to establish whether Bajan earned money from the accounting firm while working for the local government.

Asked by senator-judge Bam Aquino if she received a salary or other compensation from the firm, Bajan said: “Hindi ko talaga ma-remember, Your Honor.”

She later acknowledged receiving allowances from the partnership.

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Bajan also said she was no longer part of the firm after its articles of partnership were amended in 2015 to remove her name. She denied recommending the firm for its audit engagements involving Duterte-linked companies.

The prosecution presented the original partnership documents to establish her involvement. Although Bajan initially had difficulty recalling the records and identifying her signature, she eventually confirmed that the signature was hers and that the taxpayer identification number appearing on the documents belonged to her.

Patience wears thin

Her answers drew repeated interventions from senator-judges.

Senate impeachment court presiding officer Francis “Chiz” Escudero questioned why Bajan could not readily recall her former business affiliation, given her profession as an accountant.

“Please, my patience is wearing thin,” Escudero said.

Senator-judge Aquino likewise questioned her manner of responding, saying it gave the impression that she was withholding information.

Bajan apologized to the court, explaining that the documents and transactions being discussed dated back more than a decade.

Despite the extensive questioning about her former partnership, Bajan was called by the defense for a different purpose: to explain Duterte's compensation during her service in the Davao City government.

As the city's incumbent accountant, she was presented to authenticate payroll documents, vouchers and other records concerning a P64,194.72 payment made to Duterte in 2023.

The defense maintains that the payment represented salary differentials and did not constitute unauthorized double compensation while Duterte was serving as vice president.

Bajan is the third witness presented by the defense under Article II of the Articles of Impeachment, which covers allegations that Duterte accumulated unexplained wealth, failed to fully disclose her assets and liabilities, and maintained business interests prohibited by the Constitution.