Upskilling electric power workforce vital for PH energy transition success — AboitizPower

AboitizPower Chief Human Resources Officer Monette Lasala (center) participates in a panel session entitled “Digital Skills Driving Green Job Creation in Key Sectors” during the ASEAN Green Jobs Forum in Dusit Thani Manila, Makati City.

Equipping the electric power sector's current workforce with adaptive skills and continuous learning is critical to ensuring a successful and inclusive energy transition in the Philippines, an official from Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower) said.

Speaking at a panel during the ASEAN Green Jobs Forum 2026, AboitizPower Chief Human Resources Officer Monette Lasala emphasized that workforce development goes beyond basic job training.

“Technologies will continue to evolve, and the skills required today will not be the only skills needed tomorrow,” Lasala said. “That is why building the workforce of the future is not just about training people for specific jobs. It is about developing people who can keep learning, think critically, adapt to change, and apply their expertise to new challenges.”

The forum, hosted by the Department of Labor and Employment with support from the Australian Government through the Aus4ASEAN Futures Initiative, supplements the Philippines’ hosting of the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.

Lasala noted that the country faces a dual workforce challenge: the need to build and manage renewable energy systems while simultaneously modernizing conventional power generation assets using digital technologies to maintain a reliable power supply.

Other panel experts echoed the importance of upgrading existing roles rather than introducing entirely new occupations. Timothy Burt, Strategy and Planning Director at Australia’s Future Skills Organization, stated that workers primarily require additional competencies layered onto their current knowledge base. Meanwhile, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) economist Michele Tuccio pointed out that traditional roles—such as electricians and maintenance technicians—are rapidly incorporating smart technologies, sensors, and predictive software. Tuccio added that many green job opportunities can be accessed efficiently through technical and vocational training pathways.

To address local upskilling needs, AboitizPower and JERA Co., Inc. launched the Global Technical Center of Excellence (GTCOE) in Batangas' LIMA Estate in September 2025, featuring a flagship three-month Operations & Maintenance Basic Training Program focused on safety, technical mastery, and adaptability.