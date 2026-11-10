Alternergy declares P40M dividends as projects near completionAlternergy Holdings Corp. has declared P40 million in cash dividends for common shareholders as four renewable energy projects reach key operational milestones this year.

The company’s board approved a dividend of P0.01 per share, payable on 26 November 2026 to shareholders on record as of 20 November. This marks Alternergy’s second common dividend declaration since its initial public offering in March 2023.

“While modest, this dividend declaration reflects our continued financial discipline and focus on long-term sustainability. It also demonstrates our commitment to delivering value to our investors as our portfolio continues to grow and mature,” Alternergy president Gerry Magbanua said.

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The dividend announcement comes as the renewable energy developer advances its wind, solar and hydropower portfolio.

Alternergy has started operations at its 28-megawatt-peak Balsik Solar Power Farm in Hermosa, Bataan, and its 4.6-megawatt Dupinga Run-of-River Power Plant in Gabaldon, Nueva Ecija.

The completion of the Dupinga facility also puts the company’s “Triple Play” strategy into operation, combining wind, solar and run-of-river hydropower projects.

Meanwhile, the 128-MW Tanay Wind Farm and 64-MW Alabat Wind Farm have been energized and are generating electricity while earning pre-commissioning revenues. At least eight wind turbines are already supplying power to the Luzon grid.