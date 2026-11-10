Study finds generational divide in business trust

Filipinos across different age groups have varying standards for trusting businesses, with younger consumers prioritizing product quality and older generations placing greater importance on integrity and accountability, according to a new study.

The 2026 Philippine Trust Study, led by EON Group in partnership with Ateneo de Manila University, found that respondents aged 18 to 34 primarily assess businesses based on product and service quality, consistency and performance.

Consumers aged 35 to 54 place greater value on reciprocity, genuine care and relationships when determining whether a company is trustworthy.

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Meanwhile, respondents aged 55 to 74 prioritize lawfulness, character, integrity and institutional responsibility.

The findings highlight how expectations of corporate trustworthiness differ across generations, from business performance among younger consumers to ethical conduct and accountability among older age groups.

Gen Z, now among the emerging influential consumer groups, presents businesses with a generation that places a premium on product performance and consistent service delivery.

As younger consumers become an increasingly important market, companies must recognize that earning their trust goes beyond brand recognition or marketing strategies, requiring them to deliver on their promises and maintain the quality of their products and services.

“Filipinos should not have to keep absorbing the cost of poor value and unclear pricing. It is up to businesses to give people real reasons to choose them, and to keep choosing them,” said Malyn Molina, president and COO of the EON Group.

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These findings suggest that companies must understand the expectations of the people they serve rather than rely on a one-size-fits-all approach.

For businesses, these differences also underscore the importance of building relationships beyond transactions. While delivering quality products and services remains essential, companies must also demonstrate consistency, communicate transparently, and show genuine concern for the people affected by their decisions.

Honesty emerged as the strongest factor in business trust, with 34.6 percent of respondents ranking it first among 16 attributes measured. Product and service quality followed, while brand prestige and image ranked last.

The Philippine Business Trust Index recorded an overall score of 72.0 out of 100, placing businesses under the “Conditional Trust” category. None of the nine sectors surveyed reached the “Robust Trust” level.

Food and agriculture, healthcare, and commerce and retail posted the highest trust scores, while real estate and construction registered the lowest at 67.7, followed by BPO and ICT and tourism, both at 68.6.