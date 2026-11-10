Digital scams reached 84% of Filipino adults in the past year, resulting in estimated losses of P121.8 billion, as e-wallets increasingly become a channel for transferring stolen funds, according to a report cited by digital asset platform Coins.ph.

The Global Anti-Scam Alliance's (GASA) State of Scams Philippines Report 2026, produced with Mastercard and Gogolook, found that the share of Filipinos encountering scams rose from 77% in the previous year. The reported use of e-wallets to move stolen money also climbed from 34% to 73% within a year.

Coins.ph raised the warning in observance of International Fraud Awareness Week, urging consumers to be cautious of fraudulent schemes targeting digital financial services.

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“Most scams don’t break into an account. They convince the account owner to open the door,” said Amira Alawi, global marketing director at Coins.ph.

The platform identified four common schemes: phishing and impersonation, fake customer support, fraudulent investment offers, and task or employment scams that require victims to deposit money before receiving supposed earnings.

Phishing remains a major concern. A TransUnion study covering August to December 2025 found that 45% of Filipino respondents reported phishing incidents, while 38% encountered fraudulent text messages. Meanwhile, 6.1% of login attempts in the Philippines were flagged as suspected fraud in 2025.

Alawi also warned against investment offers promising guaranteed returns.