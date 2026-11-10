Globe eyes 2027 launch of new subsea cable gateway

AS businesses accelerate artificial intelligence use, the conversation is shifting from how widely AI is being adopted to a more fundamental question: What value is it actually creating? Globe Telecom is beginning to put numbers behind that question, reporting P1.2 billion in measurable benefits from its generative AI and AI and machine learning initiatives as of August 2026.

Globe Telecom is targeting the completion of its fifth international cable landing station in La Union by 2027 to boost local internet capacity, reduce network disruptions, and support growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud services.

The Luna Cable Landing Station will be inaugurated alongside the Asia Link Cable (ALC) system, which is scheduled to be ready for service in 2027.

Two more submarine cable systems will follow, with Candle expected to become operational in 2028 and the Asia United Gateway-East (AUG East) in 2029.

The three systems will expand the country’s international connectivity to major Asian markets, including Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan, providing additional capacity for telecommunications operators, data centers and enterprises.

Globe Vice President Angie Po said on Monday the investments would strengthen the country’s digital infrastructure as businesses become increasingly dependent on reliable international connections.

“Globe Business continues to strengthen the Philippines’ international connectivity through three upcoming cable systems: the ALC, AUG East, and the CANDLE cable systems,” Po said.

The Luna facility will serve as a new landing point for ALC and AUG East, while CANDLE will connect through Globe’s existing station in Nasugbu, Batangas.

The expansion will reduce reliance on existing international cable routes, which remain vulnerable to typhoons, underwater earthquakes, and damage from ship anchors.

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“So, why does having a fifth cable landing station matter? It comes down to never putting all your eggs in one basket. It’s about resilience and nation-building. A digital economy cannot stand on a fragile foundation,” Po said.

She stressed that alternative cable routes are critical to preventing widespread service disruptions, particularly during peak demand periods when digital payments, online shopping and business transactions surge.

“If you rely on just a few entry points and a storm or undersea tremor snips one, the whole country feels the squeeze. By putting our fifth station up in La Union, we are creating a new entry point that acts as an alternative gateway to our local data highways,” she said.

The Luna station will also feature an open architecture capable of accommodating additional international cable systems as demand grows.

Through partnerships with Singtel and other regional telecommunications players, Globe expects the expansion to strengthen its ability to serve hyperscalers, internet service providers, and enterprises that require high-capacity, low-latency connections.