As Megaworld Corp. aims to expand its office portfolio to 2 million square meters by 2030, it secured nearly 250,000 square meters in office lease transactions in the first nine months of 2026, supported by fresh tenant agreements and strong renewals across its Metro Manila and provincial properties.

Of the total, around 150,000 square meters came from renewals, while fresh leases accounted for nearly 100,000 square meters. About 90% of expiring leases were renewed, reflecting continued tenant retention across the property developer’s office portfolio.

Metro Manila accounted for 76% of renewals, or approximately 113,000 square meters, while provincial locations contributed the remaining 37,000 square meters. For fresh leases, Metro Manila generated 63,000 square meters, equivalent to 63% of the total, while provincial properties accounted for nearly 37,000 square meters.

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New tenants included Paris-based banking group BNP Paribas at Uptown Eastgate in Uptown Bonifacio and global IT services and business process outsourcing firm Cognizant at 18/20 Upper McKinley in McKinley Hill.

“The strong pace of new leases and renewals shows continued demand for strategically located, high-quality office spaces, particularly in the provinces where more businesses are expanding,” said Roland Tiongson, head of Megaworld Premier Offices.

He said the company would continue expanding its office portfolio in key regional centers while strengthening its established Metro Manila townships.

Megaworld Global Offices head Francis Roxas said the company sees opportunities to attract more international businesses as global firms reassess workplace strategies and expand across key markets.

“Our office portfolio combines globally competitive workspaces with access to talent, infrastructure, and integrated business ecosystems that support companies’ long-term growth,” Roxas said.