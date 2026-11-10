Philippine National Bank (PNB) has expanded its retirement investment offerings with two new Personal Equity and Retirement Account (PERA) funds, while widening access through partnerships with digital investment platforms DragonFi and Luna Securities.

Through its Trust Banking Group, PNB introduced the PERA Money Market Fund and PERA High Dividend Fund, adding to its existing PERA Bond Fund.

The three funds offer investors options ranging from capital preservation and income generation to long-term growth, allowing them to select investments based on their financial goals and risk preferences.

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“Retirement planning is one of the most important financial decisions a person can make, yet many Filipinos have yet to begin preparing for their retirement years,” said PNB Trust Banking Group head and Chief Trust Officer SVP Joy Jasmin R. Santos.

“By introducing these new PERA funds, we hope to give more Filipinos practical and accessible ways to start building their retirement savings while benefiting from a professionally managed investment program,” she added.

PNB also expanded its PERA distribution network through partnerships with DragonFi and Luna Securities, complementing its existing collaboration with ATRAM. The arrangements allow investors to access the bank’s retirement investment products through a wider range of traditional and online platforms.

PNB Trust Banking Group head of Investments SVP Dennis Anthony L. Elayda said improving accessibility is important in encouraging Filipinos to start preparing for retirement.