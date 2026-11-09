A labor group has called for an investigation into reports that businesses in Pasay City have been forced to suspend operations because of security preparations for the upcoming 49th ASEAN Summit, leaving employees without income.

The Sentro ng mga Nagkakaisa at Progresibong Manggagawa (SENTRO) urged the national government and the Pasay City government to determine how many establishments and workers have been affected by the restrictions.

“Reports that establishments in Pasay have been prevented from operating since October 29 are deeply troubling,” the group said.

“Workers are losing income not because they refuse to work, but because restrictions associated with the summit have reportedly prevented them from earning a living,” it added.

SENTRO called for emergency financial assistance equivalent to the wages lost by affected workers and urged the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to determine whether employees are entitled to compensation or other remedies under existing labor laws.

“We recognize the need for security arrangements during the ASEAN Summit,” the group said.

“But these arrangements should not come at the expense of workers’ livelihoods,” it added.

The labor group argued that funds should also be made available to support employees who have lost workdays because of summit preparations.

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“The Philippines cannot claim to be a successful host of an international summit while workers and their families are left struggling to put food on the table,” SENTRO said.

The Philippines is preparing to host the regional gathering in Metro Manila, with 16 to 18 November declared special nonworking days in the National Capital Region.

The Pasay City government has announced traffic restrictions near summit venues, including partial road closures beginning 24 October and full closures on designated roads from 9 to 20 November.