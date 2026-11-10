10 Central Luzon agri-enterprises join DA incubation program

Ten agricultural enterprises in Central Luzon have joined the Department of Agriculture's (DA) technology business incubation program aimed at supporting innovation and business development in the region.

The DA Regional Field Office 3 (DA-RFO3) launched the first batch of participants under its Growing Resilient Agri-enterprises through Innovation and Networking towards Sustainability (GRAINS) Technology Business Incubation (TBI) Program during an orientation and agreement signing in Barangay Paraiso, Tarlac City, on 6 November.

The beneficiaries are Proverbs 310 Farmers' Association Inc., Tingtano Enterprises, BCDA Food Processing Inc., Bukel Ken Buot Farmers' Association, Macaguing Primary Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Dur-As Eco-Farmers' Cooperative, Field of Favor OPC, Tarlac Organic Producers (PGS) Association Inc., Full of Grace Organic Agriculture Producers Inc. and Anta's Lakeside Farm and Resort.

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Farm Superintendent Leo Gonzales urged participants to actively engage in the program's activities and cooperate in completing requirements to improve their agricultural businesses.

GRAINS TBI team member Catherine Pangilinan led the orientation and project review, outlining the incubation process, training schedules, planned activities and support services available to participants.

The enterprises also developed individual incubation plans identifying their business needs, objectives and strategies for growth.

DA-RFO3 representatives discussed the incubation agreement, including the responsibilities and commitments of both the department and participating enterprises.

The activity concluded with the formal signing of incubation agreements, marking the participants' entry into the program.